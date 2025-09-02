Comerica Bank Sells 47,001 Shares of Cadence Bank $CADE

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,001 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CADE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,481,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,301,000 after purchasing an additional 980,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 846.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 941,613 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth $20,090,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 76,386.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 615,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 614,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,684,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 350,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 18.79%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

