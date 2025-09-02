Comerica Bank Sells 858 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Comerica Bank decreased its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 1,640.0% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $174.67.

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.4%

PJT Partners stock opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.07 and a 1 year high of $190.27. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.80.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $731.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $407,401.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total transaction of $266,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $88,445. This represents a 75.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

