Comerica Bank Sells 85,865 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,865 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 21.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.59%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

