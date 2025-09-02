Comerica Bank Sells 950 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,560. This trade represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Roth Capital set a $77.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.300-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

