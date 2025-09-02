Comerica Bank Trims Position in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,373,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,219,387.50. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $22,341,957. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morningstar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $262.42 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.34 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.35.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

