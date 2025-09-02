Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in New York Times by 210.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,609,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,832,000 after buying an additional 1,091,430 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,382,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 937,354 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in New York Times by 65.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,325,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,331,000 after purchasing an additional 917,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,559,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after buying an additional 892,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on New York Times and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,543.72. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $62.24.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

