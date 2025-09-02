Commercial Metals Company $CMC Stock Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,447 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 460.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.3%

CMC opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. Commercial Metals Company has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commercial Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.81.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

