Comparing Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) & Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 4.16, suggesting that its stock price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Inotiv”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amylyx Pharmaceuticals $87.37 million 9.57 -$301.74 million ($2.50) -3.75 Inotiv $490.74 million 0.12 -$108.44 million ($2.70) -0.63

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inotiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Inotiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Inotiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amylyx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 9 2 3.00 Inotiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 30.60%. Inotiv has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.86%. Given Inotiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inotiv is more favorable than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amylyx Pharmaceuticals N/A -82.48% -70.15% Inotiv -15.63% -15.74% -3.28%

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada. It is also developing AMX0114 for other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line. The RMS segment engages in commercial production and sales of research models, diets, bedding, and bioproducts. The company offers research and discovery services, including computational toxicology, disease pharmacology, DMPK, safety pharmacology, discovery bioanalysis, exploratory, surgical models and medical device, and cell and molecular biology; non-clinical safety assessment includes general and genetic toxicology, regulated bioanalysis, carcinogenicity studies, and development and reproductive toxicology; pathology services, such as histology, digital, clinical, and medical device pathology; bioanalysis includes nonregulated discovery bioanalysis, biotherapeutics, and regulated preclinical and clinical bioanalysis; proteomics; and consulting services, as well as model and research services. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

