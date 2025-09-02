Corebridge Financial Inc. Buys 1,508 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $67,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,899,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,748,000 after buying an additional 603,936 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 946.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 454,922 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 887,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,195,000 after buying an additional 263,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,576,000 after buying an additional 207,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,660. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,049.76. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $98.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $121.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.64.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

