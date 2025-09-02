Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. University of Wisconsin Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. University of Wisconsin Foundation now owns 48,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,079,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $3,047,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 109,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,920,955.54. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Bate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.20, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,380.40. The trade was a 79.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 165,683 shares of company stock worth $61,921,142 and have sold 301,740 shares worth $109,461,331. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $437.85 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $200.63 and a one year high of $439.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.57 and its 200 day moving average is $320.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.48) by $1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%.The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.10) EPS. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1357.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $483.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

