Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Assurant by 47.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $813,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,173.75. The trade was a 33.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $642,549.60. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. Zacks Research raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assurant from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.29.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ opened at $215.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.34 and a 200 day moving average of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.97 and a 52-week high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

