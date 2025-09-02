Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 55,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 104.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

