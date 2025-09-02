Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21,345.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,228,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,253 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,933,000. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,264,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,528.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 373.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,799,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,665 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 363.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

