Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $34.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,406.40. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.