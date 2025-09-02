Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPS Commerce worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after buying an additional 34,859 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in SPS Commerce by 8.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $1,045,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.6%

SPSC opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.70. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $203.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. DA Davidson lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

