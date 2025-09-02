Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,684 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 135.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

