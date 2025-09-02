Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in LKQ Corporation $LKQ

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 55,324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in LKQ by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 487,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 166,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 70,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. LKQ Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.90.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

