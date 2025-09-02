Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $110.76.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Arete Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra Research raised Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.