Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 86.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Nordson by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Nordson by 39.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $225.09 on Tuesday. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.03 and a 12-month high of $266.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.04 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

