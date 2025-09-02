Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Wendy’s by 345.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 42,023 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,987,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,912 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.37.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The business had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

