Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Crane NXT worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 87.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Crane NXT by 46.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CXT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

