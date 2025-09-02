Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Concentrix by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 582.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. Concentrix Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $76.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.530-11.760 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.910 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $28,955.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,198.30. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

