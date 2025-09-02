Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.87 Million Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,681,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,705,000 after acquiring an additional 146,702 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,141,000 after acquiring an additional 120,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 1,809.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,213,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,210,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,744,000 after acquiring an additional 281,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 841,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 228,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,463.04. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

