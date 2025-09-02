Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 476,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 262,778 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,793,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after buying an additional 914,820 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.07. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

