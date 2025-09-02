Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.96 Million Position in Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Revvity by 128.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Revvity by 36.6% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Revvity by 18.6% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Revvity by 15.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Revvity by 25.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,563,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Revvity Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $129.50.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $720.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.26 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

