Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $3.20 Million Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 104.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,409,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,017 shares during the period. Brickwood Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $27,783,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $9,564,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,766,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,102,000 after purchasing an additional 269,842 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 480.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 294,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

