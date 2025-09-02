Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $39,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 121.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACIW. Zacks Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,742.24. This trade represents a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

