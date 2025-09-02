Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,767,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,404,672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,615 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $623,104,000 after purchasing an additional 878,796 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Allegion by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,147,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,141,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,379,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLE opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $172.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.75.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

