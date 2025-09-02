Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,274,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,721,784.72. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.1%

SMG opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 347.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Wall Street Zen raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.