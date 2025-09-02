Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 319.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER stock opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,258. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

