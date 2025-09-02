Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $10,273,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 467.8% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 40.6% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 686,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 198,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUR opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $272,894.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 330,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 162,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $990,255.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,255.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

