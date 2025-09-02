Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 316,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,256,000 after acquiring an additional 81,139 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 424.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 45.7% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.14, for a total value of $302,110.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,572.74. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $50,074.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,308.03. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,412 shares of company stock worth $1,247,397 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $273.00 target price on CSW Industrials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE CSW opened at $274.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.91. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $241.99 and a one year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $263.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.27 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

