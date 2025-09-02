Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $168,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $144,901,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Pool by 33,549.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,699,000 after purchasing an additional 259,002 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,422,000 after purchasing an additional 50,566 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pool by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $409,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL stock opened at $310.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $282.22 and a 52-week high of $395.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.14.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

