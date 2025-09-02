Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aercap alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aercap during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aercap during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Aercap by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Aercap by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of Aercap stock opened at $123.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.48. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $124.48.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 6.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AER. Barclays upped their target price on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AER

Aercap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.