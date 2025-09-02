Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,186 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.