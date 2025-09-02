Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of CarMax, Inc. $KMX

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,341.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 339,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after buying an additional 122,418 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMX opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

