Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,782 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

