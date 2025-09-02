Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,276 Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. $UDR

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 47.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 452.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

