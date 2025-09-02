Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,302 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of YETI worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in YETI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of YETI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Shares of YETI opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.86. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $45.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.73 million. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

