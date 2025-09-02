Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,507 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 143.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 33.3% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $412,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

