Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,930 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 7,306,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,819,000 after acquiring an additional 72,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,883,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,801,000 after purchasing an additional 877,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 160,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,629,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,557,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,727,000 after buying an additional 1,996,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price objective on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $79.96.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.33) earnings per share. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

