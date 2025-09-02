Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,163 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capri by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Capri by 134.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.18 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Zacks Research raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

