Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 465 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,852,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3,195.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 368,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,394,000 after buying an additional 356,858 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 25,946.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after buying an additional 138,035 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 154.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,458,000 after buying an additional 115,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 35.3% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 415,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,494,000 after buying an additional 108,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. B. Riley started coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

SPXC opened at $187.26 on Tuesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $209.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.03 and a 200-day moving average of $156.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

