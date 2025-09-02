Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 17,477.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,707 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,838 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Datadog by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,611,000 after buying an additional 1,261,065 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $15,247,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 452,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,314,169.24. This trade represents a 21.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $13,067,394.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,102.65. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,503,062 shares of company stock worth $193,352,588. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Datadog stock opened at $136.68 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.16.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

