Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $262.87.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Mizuho set a $210.00 price target on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.