Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 199,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $3,852,000. Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 10.0% in the first quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 263,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GKOS. Zacks Research downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Glaukos from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.42.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45. Glaukos Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.10 and a 1 year high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $124.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

