Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,787,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,934,000 after purchasing an additional 251,821 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,759,000 after purchasing an additional 133,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 938,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $80,679,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,631,000 after acquiring an additional 85,483 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,365.04. This represents a 18.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,423,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,843.75. This represents a 38.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,014 shares of company stock worth $1,933,680 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

MMSI stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

