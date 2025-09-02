Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $204.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.70.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.90. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.80 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The firm had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.