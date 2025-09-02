Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 6,046 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

