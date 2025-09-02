Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 869 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 449.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 287.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8,642.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 51,853 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.